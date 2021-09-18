Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
The Marshall Police Department reported Friday morning they had no arrests for the previous 24 hours.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Aggravated robbery, 1300 block of Lothrop Street, Thursday
- Assault family violence, 1400 block of North Fulton Street, Thursday
- Assault family violence, 1400 block of Julie Street, Friday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Daquan Rondell Collins, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Thursday.
- Dusti Leah Davis, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
- Tammy Rane Johnson48, of Harleton was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.
- Orlando Laureano-Plata Jr., 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Wednesday.
- Randall Edward Murphy, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Wednesday.
- Krisdien Chevron Odums, 26, of Mindan, Louisiana was arrested on a Webster Parish warrant for aggrav
- ated assault against a public servant on Wednesday.
- Lisa Marie Schu-Wilson, 52, of Harleton was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
- Johnnie Mae Stephens, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with ai/credit card or debit card abuse elderly, failure to maintain financial responsibility, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and three MPD traffic citations on Wednesday.
- Robert Lynn Osby, 42, of Mesquite was arrested and charged
with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.