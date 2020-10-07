Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Allen Fitzgerald Bell was arrested Oct. 5 on charges of ride, not secured by safety belt, expired drivers license and driving while intoxicated third or more.
No incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported Oct. 5 in the 500 block of North Grove Street.
No arrests were reported in the past 24 hours by the Marshall Police Department.