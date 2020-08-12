Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Manuel Torres, 54, was arrested Aug. 10 on two MPD warrants for running a red light and driving while license invalid.
Gwendolyn Monique Woodkins, 22, was arrested Aug. 10 on a HCSO warrant for resisting arrest.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault causes bodily injury was reported Aug. 10 in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
A forgery to defraud or harm another was reported Aug. 10 in the 100 block of Oakley Drive.
An assault family violence/non aggravated was reported Aug. 10 in the 1600 block of E. Bowie Street.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported Aug. 10 in the 1300 block of Julie Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Justin Ray Carr was arrested Aug. 10 on federal prisoner/U.S. Marshal’s Service charges.
Joshua Lee Cousin was arrested Aug. 10 on charges of public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Aug. 10 in Marshall when a tote bag and keys were stolen.
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Aug. 10 in Marshall when a motorcycle was stolen.
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Aug. 10 in Longview.