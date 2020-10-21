Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
David Lee Cagle was arrested Oct. 20 on charges of violation of probation/injury of child/elderly/disable with intent of bodily injury.
Christopher Rodd Harris was arrested Oct. 20 on charges of criminal trespass.
Shon Franklin Mock was arrested Oct. 20 on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence.
Austin Jim Porter was arrested Oct. 20 on charges of possession of controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 400 grams, possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds and resist arrest search or transport.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
An ID theft was reported Oct. 20 in Marshall when an ID was used to commit fraud.
A theft of property was reported Oct. 20 in Harleton when jewelry was stolen.
An assault family violence was reported Oct. 20 in Waskom when a woman assaulted by her husband.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported Oct. 20 in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Oct. 20 in the 2500 block of Victory Drive.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Oct. 20 in the 5200 block of S. East End Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Arianna Danielle Cooks was arrested Oct. 20 on charges of traffic incident/violation.