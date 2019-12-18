Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Gloria Jewel Thomas, 16, homeless was arrested Dec. 16 for robbery.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of Material- aluminum, copper, brass or bronze was reported Dec. 16 in the 1800 block of Elsie Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Deshemia Renee Ballard was arrested Dec. 16 on violation of probation/possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Ronald Joe Smith was arrested Dec. 16 on violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Katie Ann Young was arrested Dec. 16 on violation of probation/abandon endanger child criminal negligence.
Israel Palma-Gonzalez was arrested Dec. 16 on driving while intoxicated blood alcohol level, more than .15.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Fraud was reported Dec. 13 in Elysian Fields with an online scam.
Theft of property was reported Dec. 16 in Karnack when a tractor and equipment was stolen.
Theft of property was reported Dec. 16 in Harleton when an ATV was stolen.