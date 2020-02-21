Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
D’Andre Torrez Dunn was arrested Feb. 19 on charges associated with a Harris County warrant for an agg. assault with a deadly weapon.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported Feb. 14 in Marshall when 100 yards of chain link fence was stolen.
An assault family violence was reported Feb. 14 in Harleton when a woman was assaulted.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Feb. 16 in Marshall when an ex-boyfriend entered the home without consent.
A criminal trespass/theft was reported Feb. 16 in Harleton when a pistol was stolen.
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in Harleton Feb. 19 when a vehicle was taken without consent.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Earnest Lee Miles, 34, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 20 on charges of murder.
Valeron Key Nail, 34, of Tatum was arrested Feb. 20 on charges of public intoxication.
Jose Israel Saucedo, 59, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 20 on charges of DWI-3rd offense and duty on striking an unattended vehicle.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Stolen property was recovered Feb. 18 in the 2100 block of North East End Boulevard.
A criminal mischief was reported Feb. 19 in the 600 block of West Rusk Street.
A theft more than $2,500 and less than $30,000 was reported Feb. 19 in the 3800 block of South East End Boulevard.
A theft over $750, less than $2,500, was reported Feb. 19 in the 2900 block of Victory Drive.
A stolen vehicle was recovered Feb. 19 in the 700 block of Cox Road.
An identity theft was reported Feb. 19 in the 1000 block of Morrison Street.
A theft of a firearm was reported Feb. 19 in the 600 block of South Allen Boulevard.
Drunkeness was reported Feb. 19 at Walmart.