Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Christian Strnad, 22, of Marshall, was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of resisting arrest search/transport.

Xavier Ramone Maze, 23, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of possession of marijuana, miscellaneous traffic warrants and no liability insurance.

Cornilus Watson, 23, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of possession of marijuana and seven miscellaneous warrants.

Incident reported to the Marshall Police Department

An assault against family/house member impeding breath and circulation was reported Dec. 2 in the 1400 block of Julie Street.

Class B Criminal Mischief less than $750 was reported Dec. 2 in the 700 block of West Houston Street.

Resisting Arrest was reported Dec. 2 in the 1200 block of Twyman Street.

A warrant was issued Dec. 2 in the 600 block of W. Pinecrest Drive.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

David Dawson Stone was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of burglary of a habitation, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license and defective stop lamps.

Charles Zetta Taylor was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol level more than .15.

Incident reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 2 in Longview when a vehicle was stolen from a convenience store.