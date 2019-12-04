Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Christian Strnad, 22, of Marshall, was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of resisting arrest search/transport.
Xavier Ramone Maze, 23, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of possession of marijuana, miscellaneous traffic warrants and no liability insurance.
Cornilus Watson, 23, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of possession of marijuana and seven miscellaneous warrants.
Incident reported to the Marshall Police Department
An assault against family/house member impeding breath and circulation was reported Dec. 2 in the 1400 block of Julie Street.
Class B Criminal Mischief less than $750 was reported Dec. 2 in the 700 block of West Houston Street.
Resisting Arrest was reported Dec. 2 in the 1200 block of Twyman Street.
A warrant was issued Dec. 2 in the 600 block of W. Pinecrest Drive.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
David Dawson Stone was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of burglary of a habitation, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license and defective stop lamps.
Charles Zetta Taylor was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol level more than .15.
Incident reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 2 in Longview when a vehicle was stolen from a convenience store.