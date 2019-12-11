Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kelli Ann Beighey, 49, of Jefferson, was arrested Dec. 9 on charges of terroristic threat.
Michael Jerome Patterson, 27, of Marshall, was arrested Dec. 10 on charges of driving with license invalid without financial responsibility.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief Class A, more than $2,500, was reported Dec. 9 in the 2000 block of Lancaster Street.
A terroristic threat was reported Dec. 9 in the 1500 block of North East End Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Stacy Annett Runyon was arrested Dec. 9 on public intoxication.
Randall Leroy McDonald was arrested Dec. 9 on a Gregg County warrant for speeding in a school zone.
Austin Glenn Stiles was arrested Dec. 9 on evading arrest detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Norman Anthony Worth was arrested Dec. 9 on warrants from Caddo Parish on sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A criminal mischief was reported Nov. 21 in Marshall when a pipe gate was damaged.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Dec. 9 in Marshall when a vehicle was entered but no property was taken.
Three burglaries of a vehicle were reported Dec. 9 in Marshall. In all three instances, a rifle was stolen.