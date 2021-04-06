Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Cameron Payton, 18, was arrested April 5 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Dameion Deon Redd Jr was arrested April 5 on charges of riot participation charges and hinder apprehension/prosecution.
Dhravin Deron Redd was arrested April 5 on charges of riot participation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief under $100 was reported April 5 in the 2800 block of Victory Drive.
An assault family violence was reported April 6 in the 700 block of Ivy Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Elizabeth Anne Ahern was arrested April 5 on charges of DWI BAC, more than .15.
Douglas Shane Billeiter was arrested April 5 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
William Murl Birmingham III was arrested April 5 on charges of defective equipment, obscured license plate, no insurance and a Caddo Parish warrant for theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
Thomas Ray Dillard was arrested April 5 on charges of displaying an expired license plate and failure to signal turn.