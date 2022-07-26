Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Kenneth Demond Imasogie, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention, and for an MPD Class C warrant for theft of property.
- Brian Truett Yates, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with expired registration on Saturday.
- Gabriet Garcia, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a traffic violation on Saturday.
- Mario Gaona, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Robert Douglas Leonard, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a second DWI offense on Saturday.
- Derrick Charles Rudd, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify a fugitive on Saturday.
- Gabriel Trevon Brooks, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Sunday.
- Brittney Omae Johnson, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of habitation was reported in Marshall on Estres St. on Saturday.
- Interfere with emergency request for assistance was reported on W Pinecrest Dr. on Sunday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Heriberto Aguero-Paredes, 47, of Longview was arrested and charged with intoxication assault with vehicle, and driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
- Lorenzo Balderas-Gonzalez, 29, of Harleton was arrested and charged with failure to identify a fugitive, no drivers license, and speeding.
- Latez Antion Golden, 43, of Marshall was arrested on a Marion County warrant on Sunday.
- Michael Bryan Hoffman, 30, of Henderson was arrested on Monday for driving while intoxicated.
- Pedro Luis Martinez, 23, of Tyler was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, no drivers license, and failure to drive in a single lane on Sunday.
- Errione Danae Mendenhall, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, and unlawfully carrying a weapon on Monday.
- Larry Herderson Morrow, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify and interfering with public duties on Sunday.
- Isha Latrisa Williams, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with six separate MPD warrants on Thursday.
- Vicki Lynn Woodward, 61, of Waskom was arrested and charged with class c assault on Thursday.
- Guy Farron Jaycox, 38, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Friday.