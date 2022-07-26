Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Kenneth Demond Imasogie, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention, and for an MPD Class C warrant for theft of property.
  • Brian Truett Yates, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with expired registration on Saturday.
  • Gabriet Garcia, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a traffic violation on Saturday.
  • Mario Gaona, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
  • Robert Douglas Leonard, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a second DWI offense on Saturday.
  • Derrick Charles Rudd, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify a fugitive on Saturday.
  • Gabriel Trevon Brooks, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Sunday.
  • Brittney Omae Johnson, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct on Sunday.

