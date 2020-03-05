Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Rhett Dillon Butler, 31, of Marshall was arrested March 3 on a probation violation warrant.
Brodrick D Mitchell, 32, of Marshall was arrested March 3 on charges of drug paraphernalia.
Fernie Moreno, 34, of Marshall was arrested March 3 on a warrant.
Martin Ray Robinson, 40, of Marshall was arrested March 4 for assault.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An agg. assault was reported March 3 in the 900 block of Mahone Street.
A warrant was served March 3 in the 2700 block of Norwood Street.
A warrant was served March 3 in the 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Anthony Clinton Speights was arrested March 3 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, driving with license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plates, speeding and no drivers license.
Hoy Taylor Abernathy was arrested March 3 for driving while license invalid.
Joshua Barrazo was arrested March 3 for driving while intoxicated.
Chase Corbin Coats was arrested March 3 for assault on a public servant.
Incidents reported by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported March 3 in Marshall when money was stolen from a residence.
A theft was reported March 3 in Marshall when a cast iron wash pot was stolen.