Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
Rickey Gene Baker was arrested June 10 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, 1 gram to 4 grams, two counts of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving with license invalid with previous convictions.
Stacy Annette Runyon was arrested June 10 on charges of disorderly conduct Class C.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Christopher Levert Bowie was arrested June 10 on charges associated with a MPD warrant for public intoxication.
Demicahl Waltrez McClellan was arrested June 10 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750 and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $2,500, less than $30,000 was reported June 10 on Jasper/Jeff Davis.
The unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported June 10 at Walmart.
Drunkenness was reported June 10 in the 600 block of Atkins Boulevard.