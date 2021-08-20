Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Andrew Dotie, 31, of Marshall was arrested on Wednesday for unlawfully carrying a weapon, false drug test falsification device, possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces and a warrant issued by another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property greater than $300K was reported on Wednesday on S East End Blvd.
Recovery of stolen vehicle was reported on Wednesday on Elysian Fields Blvd.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Sunday on S East End Blvd.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Sunday on Melanie St.
Criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Wednesday on S East End Blvd.
A warrant issued by another agency was reported on Wednesday on Holland and Rosborough Sprints.