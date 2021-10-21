handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Tamieka Roshea Powell, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Tuesday.
  • Drew Evans Furrh, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Tuesday.
  • David Leon Noel, 28, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
  • Rashanae Antonisha Manu, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Wednesday.
  • Emory Tremain McCowan, 44, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD warrant on Wednesday.
  • Demarcus Jerod George, 34, of Marshall was arrested on two MPD warrants on Wednesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Theft of firearm, 2700 block of Francis Street, Tuesday
  • Drunkenness, intersection of Bean and Phillips, Tuesday
  • Recover stolen vehicle, intersection of Louise and North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
  • Driving while intoxicated, intersection of South Washington and Pinecrest, Tuesday
  • MPD class c warrant, 2500 block of Chatham Street, Tuesday
  • Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Interstate 20, Wednesday

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Grant Hendricks, 33, of Harleton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday.

