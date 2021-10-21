Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Tamieka Roshea Powell, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Tuesday.
- Drew Evans Furrh, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Tuesday.
- David Leon Noel, 28, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
- Rashanae Antonisha Manu, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Wednesday.
- Emory Tremain McCowan, 44, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD warrant on Wednesday.
- Demarcus Jerod George, 34, of Marshall was arrested on two MPD warrants on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of firearm, 2700 block of Francis Street, Tuesday
- Drunkenness, intersection of Bean and Phillips, Tuesday
- Recover stolen vehicle, intersection of Louise and North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Driving while intoxicated, intersection of South Washington and Pinecrest, Tuesday
- MPD class c warrant, 2500 block of Chatham Street, Tuesday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Interstate 20, Wednesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Grant Hendricks, 33, of Harleton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday.