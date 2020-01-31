Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Ryan Oliver was arrested Jan. 29 on charges of criminal trespass with a deadly weapon and theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Derrick Lynn Jamison was arrested Jan. 29 on charges of a Marshall PD warrant for restrictions of window tint.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A harassment offense occurred Jan. 25 in Longview for an estranged husband making harassing calls.
A family assault family violence was reported Jan. 30 in Marshall when a woman was assaulted by her boyfriend.
A forgery/ID theft was reported Jan. 29 in Longview when a loan account was opened without consent.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Benjamin Franklin Atterton, 55, of Marshall, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass.
Angela Kaye Sadler, 49, of Marshall, was arrested on charges of tampering physical evidence.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A fraudulent use/ possession of identifying items, more than 5 grams, was reported was reported Jan. 27 in the 700 block of Wiley Avenue.
A theft more than $50, less than $100 was reported Jan. 28 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
An assault family violence/non aggravated was reported Jan. 29 in the 200 East Merritt Street.
A criminal trespass was reported Jan. 29 at the Union Pacific Railroad.
Tampering with physical evidence was reported Jan. 30 at the Bomar/West Pinecrest.
Marshall Fire Department report
In the past 24 hours the Marshall Fire Department responded to the following calls: six ambulance responses and two medical assists.