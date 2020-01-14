Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Christian Deandrew King, 19, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of assault/family violence.
Marcus Dean Mclellan, 22, of Granbury was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of criminal trespass.
Julian Ramon Oliver, 21, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of criminal trespass of a habitation.
Gale Franklin Johnson, 43, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of assault/family violence against a family member impeding breath.
Meredith Evans Knutson, 50, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of DWI first offense.
Richard Travis Pugh, 23, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of DWI first offense.
Jermaya Celeste Banks, 25, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 11 on two MPD warrants for no liability insurance and no valid drivers license.
Kenesha Elizabeth Singleton, 31, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds, failure to ID/false info, a Marion County warrant, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Jeremy Demon Williams, 33, of Marshall, was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Tina Shade Roach, 29, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 12 on four MPD warrants for driving while license invalid, no valid drivers license, speeding and no liability insurance.
Erik Vazquez Hernandez, 18, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 12 on miscellaneous traffic charges.
Antone Joseph Czajkowski, 33, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of assault Class A family violence.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A family violence assault/non-aggravated was reported Jan. 10 in the 1200 block of Popular Street.
A criminal trespass was reported Jan. 10 in the 300 block of Interstate 20 East.
An assault family violence/ non-aggravated was reported Jan. 10 in the 1400 block of Wingwood Drive.
An assault family violence/ non-aggravated was reported Jan. 10 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A theft, more than $100, less than $750 was reported Jan. 10 at Tractor Supply.
A criminal trespass of a habitation was reported Jan. 11 in the 400 block of Sanford Street.
An assault family violence against a house member impeding breath/circulation was reported Jan. 11 in the 2300 block of Estes Street.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Jan. 11 in the 5300 block of South East End Boulevard.
An agency assist was reported Jan. 11 at FM 31/Interstate 20.
A DWI first offense was reported Jan. 11 at East End/Popular.
A missing person was reported Jan. 12 in the 1800 block of Victory Drive.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff Department
Denver Lee Applewhite Jr. was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Charles Gabriel Contreras was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of assault/family house member by impeding breath/circulation.
Crystal Gail Easley was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of failure to drive in single lane.
Caron Carson Ford was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of DWI with BAC greater than .15.
Adam Titus McDonnel was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750.
Blaze Lee Mull was arrested Jan. 12 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Austin Glynn Stiles was arrested Jan. 12 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Salvador Avila Avelar was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of DWI/open alcohol container.
Brian Anthony Bass was arrested Jan. 11 on charges associated with a parole violation.
Ocie Demetrius Collier Jr. was arrested Jan. 10 on a Dallas County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle and violation of probation/theft of a firearm.
Armando Valenzuel Gonzales was arrested Jan. 11 for a warrant out of Titus County for theft of property between $50 and $500.
William Tyson Hughes was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of driving while license invalid and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Bobby Ray Malone was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Michael W. Mosier was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of driving while license invalid.
Damarcus Dewayne Sheppard was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of no drivers license.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff Department
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Jan. 7 in Marshall when a wallet was stolen.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Jan. 7 in Longview when a purse and wallet was stolen.
A burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Jan. 11 in Marshall when keys to a vehicle were stolen from a house and the vehicle was stolen.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Jan. 12 in Longview when a gun, binoculars and a game camera was stolen.
A terroristic threat was reported Jan. 12 in Longview when a suspect made a threat of bodily harming by acquaintance.
An assault was reported Jan. 13 in Longview when a subject was assaulted by a man.