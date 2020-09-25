Editor’s note: A delay in reported arrests for HCSO took place due to vacations.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Courtney Lynn Booth was arrested Sept. 17 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Shawn Anthony Coco was arrested Sept. 18 on charges of driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
Maximo Tolentino Comunidad was arrested Sept. 20 on charges of no driver’s license and failure to appear.
Charles Ray George was arrested Sept. 17 on charges for driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Anderson Joseph Gibson was arrested Sept. 17 on charges associated with a Harris County warrant for DWI 2nd and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Deonte Keeair Jordan was arrested Sept. 21 on charges of speeding (75 in a 60), no driver’s license, expired license plate, driving while license invalid and driving without lights when required.
Mireya Naomi Licea was arrested Sept. 22 on charges of driving while license invalid.
Nero Brown Miles was arrested Sept. 23 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Angelita Alicia Nolden was arrested Sept. 21 on charges of agg. assault date/family/housemember with a weapon.
Jacob Elijah Owens was arrested Sept. 21 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Donald Clarence Pettypool was arrested Sept. 23 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Kenneth Dewayne Taylor Jr. was arrested Sept. 17 on charges of criminal trespass.
Trevor Doushon Thomas was arrested Sept. 16 on charges of criminal mischief, more than $100, less than $750.
Christopher Owen Thompson was arrested Sept. 16 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Keenan Terrill Webb was arrested Sept. 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Anthony Douglas Wright Jr. was arrested Sept. 18 on charges of failure to appear, driving while license invalid and stalking.
Arrests made by Marshall Police Department
Destiny Desiree Michalee, 23, was arrested Sept. 23 on charges of theft less than $100.
Robert Joseph Michalee, 21, was arrested Sept. 23 on charges associated with a warrant from another agency.
Roshunn Rondell Powell, 18, was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents reported from the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported Sept. 23 in the 2800 block of Waubun Street.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Sept. 23 in the 6000 block of South East End Boulevard.
A stolen vehicle was recovered Sept. 23 in the 6000 block of South East End Boulevard.
A theft under $100 was reported Sept. 23 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A warrant was served Sept. 23 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported Sept. 23 in the 700 block of South Callum Street.
A driving with license invalid was reported Sept. 24 in the 100 block of North East End Boulevard.