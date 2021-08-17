Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
LeJames Jamal Green, 18, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a traffic incident or violation.
Dawalus Isaac Gatson, 38, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for driving while intoxicated for the third or more times.
Nathan Roy Essissima, 27, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Ricardo Kito McCoy, 35, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for driving while intoxicated.
Webster Lawrence Williams, 34, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for an MPD Class C Warrant and a traffic incident or violation.
Jamarcus James Washington, 20, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for an MPD Class C Warrant.
Don Bernard Applon, 33, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for theft of material, greater than $30K and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Chesare Demontrae Rivers, 32, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for theft of material, greater than $30K and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Cedric Griffin, 18, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for theft of material, greater than $30K and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft under $100 was reported on Friday on N Grove St.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Friday on Victory Dr.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Saturday on I20 E Hwy.
Aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon was reported on Saturday on MLK Blvd.
Assault family violence was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Sunday on University and Wrandott.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on Bomar St.
Deadly discharge of a firearm was reported on Sunday on E Fannin St.
Escape from custody was reported on Sunday on N Bolivar and Summitt.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kristen Leanne Smith was arrested on Friday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Zachariah Edward Sudduth was arrested on Saturday for evading arrest or detention and resisting search or transport.
Kerri Marie Thorn was arrested on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 400 G.
Lorenzo Williams Jr. was arrested on Saturday for criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Clent Michael Fetters was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Tracy Lee Odell was arrested on Saturday for a parole violation.