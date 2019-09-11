Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Kotesha Lena Endsley, 33, of Marshall was arrested on charges of expired driver’s license (two counts), no proof liability insurance and ran stop sign on Tuesday.
  • William Harrison Hollon, 50, of Carthage was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and defective headlamps on Tuesday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Burglary of building, 2300 block of Holland Street, Monday
  • Theft (all other) between $100 and $750, 900 block of East Houston Street, Monday
  • Assault family violence, 1000 block of Henry Street, Monday
  • Assault causes bodily injury, 1000 block of South Washington Avenue, Monday

Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department

The following incidents were reported Tuesday for the past 24-hour shift:

  • 12 emergency medical calls
  • 2 engine assists
  • 1 unauthorized burning incident
  • 1 public service
  • 1 motor vehicle crash