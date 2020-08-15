Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A credit card abuse was reported Aug. 13 in Hallsville when subjects had purchases on her account not made by her.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Shawn Denise Bailey was arrested Aug. 13 on an MPD warrant for theft less than $100.
Nathaniel Lee Black was arrested Aug. 13 on engaging in organized criminal activity.
Jordan Mikell Evans was arrested Aug. 13 on a Franklin County warrant for tampering fabricating physical evidence.
John Wayne Morgan was arrested Aug. 13 on a contempt of court disobedience of court.
Kevin Lee Sanders was arrested Aug. 13 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tyrique Stephenson, 18, was arrested on charges for traffic incident/violations.
Joshua Dwayne Lawley, 39, was arrested on charges of remaining on premises.
Lee Earl Brightman, 54, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, 4 grams, less than 200 gram and resist arrest search or transport.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A remaining on premises was reported Aug. 13 in the 200 block of North East End Boulevard.
A resist arrest search or transport was reported Aug. 13 in the 200 block of North Washington Avenue.
A theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Aug. 13 more than $750, less than $2,500 in the 100 block of Oakley Drive.
A theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000, was reported Aug. 13 in the 4900 block of Victory Drive.
A theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000, was reported Aug. 13 in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750, was reported Aug. 13 in the 1200 block of West Rusk Street.
A criminal mischief was reported Aug. 13 in the 2600 block of Loop 390 Hwy. West.