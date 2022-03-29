Autumn leaf on the road surface with blue and red police lights in the background
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • David Edward Roertson Jr, 23 ,of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Friday.
  • Michael Dewayne Parish, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with delivery of marijuana on Friday.
  • Joshua Wayne Payton, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member on Saturday.
  • Jessah Kalyn Payton, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family members, criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 on Saturday.
  • Jiveon Rena Gray, 26, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD Class C warrant on Sunday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Drunkenness was reported on S Indian Springs Dr. on Friday.
  • Delivery of marijuana was reported on High St. on Friday.
  • Burglary of building was reported on S Indian Springs Dr. on Friday.
  • Criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported on E Austin St. on Saturday.

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Richard Blayne Anderson, 26, of Beckville was arrested for murder on Friday.
  • Cheston Demon Hudson, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication and unauthorized use of a vehicle on Friday.
  • Vince Lee Ogden, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
  • Victoria Marie Ortega, 37, of Dallas was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and public intoxication on Sunday.
  • Connor Bryson Sanders, 18, of Greenwood LA., was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest or detention and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 on Sunday.

