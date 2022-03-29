Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
- David Edward Roertson Jr, 23 ,of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Friday.
- Michael Dewayne Parish, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with delivery of marijuana on Friday.
- Joshua Wayne Payton, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member on Saturday.
- Jessah Kalyn Payton, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family members, criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 on Saturday.
- Jiveon Rena Gray, 26, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD Class C warrant on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Drunkenness was reported on S Indian Springs Dr. on Friday.
- Delivery of marijuana was reported on High St. on Friday.
- Burglary of building was reported on S Indian Springs Dr. on Friday.
- Criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported on E Austin St. on Saturday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Richard Blayne Anderson, 26, of Beckville was arrested for murder on Friday.
- Cheston Demon Hudson, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication and unauthorized use of a vehicle on Friday.
- Vince Lee Ogden, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
- Victoria Marie Ortega, 37, of Dallas was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and public intoxication on Sunday.
- Connor Bryson Sanders, 18, of Greenwood LA., was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest or detention and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 on Sunday.