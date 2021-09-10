Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
Travis Blake Adkins was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of assault family/house members impeding breath and criminal mischief, more than $750 and less than $2,500.
Horace Deon Coby was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of terroristic threat, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Samuel David Smith was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of violation of bond/protective order, resisting arrest search or transport, burglary of habitation and violation of property order.
Arrests made by the Marshall News Messenger
Taverse Jamon Rose was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of a parole violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A missing person was located Sept. 9 in the 1200 Melanie Street.