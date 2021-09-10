504402789
Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department

Travis Blake Adkins was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of assault family/house members impeding breath and criminal mischief, more than $750 and less than $2,500. 

Horace Deon Coby was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of terroristic threat, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Samuel David Smith was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of violation of bond/protective order, resisting arrest search or transport, burglary of habitation and violation of property order.

Arrests made by the Marshall News Messenger

Taverse Jamon Rose was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of a parole violation.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department 

A missing person was located Sept. 9 in the 1200 Melanie Street.

