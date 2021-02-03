Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported Feb. 2 in the 1200 block of West Houston Street.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kadarius Quintel Roberts, 26, was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of criminal mischief more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
Earnest Dante Roberts, 28, was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of unlawfully carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces and assault causes bodily injury family member.
Allen Hines Pittman, 39, was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of assault against a family member/household member with previous conviction.
Charity Lynette Washington, 20, was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of accident involving damage to vehicle more than $200.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A criminal mischief was reported Feb. 2 on Private Road 1227 when a lock was cut on a water meter.
A theft/burglary was reported on Private Road 1229 when a chainsaw was taken without permission.
Arrests were not available from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.