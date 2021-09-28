Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Angela Shante Johnson, 21, of Marshall was arrested on two MPD warrants on Friday.
- Vincent McWashington, 48, of Marshal was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Friday.
- Treveon Jashon Allums, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Friday.
- Billy John Mason, 63, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.
- Dusty Renee Steele-Isaacson, 32, of Carthage was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Friday.
- Dearius Henderson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fleeing police officer, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
- Gerardo Alfredo Flores-Pacheco, 23, was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Friday.
- James Stacy Singleton, 54, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.
- Joshua Shelby Johnson, 37, of Nacogdoches was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
- Christopher Brightmon, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Sunday.
- Alma Deli Sierra Hernandez, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief under $100 on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon, 200 block of Pope Street, Friday
- Criminal trespass, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Violation of bond/protective order, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Animal bite, intersection of West Austin and North Wellington, Saturday
- Interfere with emergency request for assistance, 400 block of Johnson Street, Saturday
- Theft of firearm, 4400 block of Jeff Davis Street, Saturday
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, intersection of South Alamo and East Travis, Saturday
- Terroristic threat of family/household, 1500 block of South Street, Saturday
- Disorderly conduct, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Sunday
- Terroristic threat, 1400 block of Summitt Street, Sunday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Cash Taylor Cole, 32, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
- Marilyn Joy Frederick, 57, of Haughton, Louisiana was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure on Friday.
- Jeffrey Stevens Armstrong, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds on Friday.
- Michael Anthony Ezernack, 36, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with a Sabine Parish warrant for second-degree murder on Saturday.
- Chermon Jo Kennenmur, 42, of Harleton was arrested and charged with a Johnson County warrant for theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Sunday.
- Robert Jace Kimbrough Jr., 38, of Bonham was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid, expired registration, failure to change address ID and improper display of a license plate on Friday.