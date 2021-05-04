504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Kristeen Brooke Adams was arrested May 3 on a Panola County warrant for criminal trespass and theft of mail, more than 10 addresses.

Laura Megan Cunningham was arrested May 3 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.

Callie Renne Duke was arrested May 3 on charges of public intoxication.

Daniel Gawreih was arrested May 3 on charges of violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Wesley David Loy was arrested May 3 on charges of theft of a firearm.

Laquawn Ronquez Smith was arrested May 3 on charges of driving while intoxication.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Tyler Allen Oldham was arrested May 3 on two Dallas County warrants for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Terrence Devante Foster was arrested May 4 on charges of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A burglary of a vehicle was reported May 3 in the 300 block of Miller Drive.

A possession of a controlled substance was reported May 3 in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue.

Recommended For You