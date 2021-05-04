Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Kristeen Brooke Adams was arrested May 3 on a Panola County warrant for criminal trespass and theft of mail, more than 10 addresses.
Laura Megan Cunningham was arrested May 3 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Callie Renne Duke was arrested May 3 on charges of public intoxication.
Daniel Gawreih was arrested May 3 on charges of violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Wesley David Loy was arrested May 3 on charges of theft of a firearm.
Laquawn Ronquez Smith was arrested May 3 on charges of driving while intoxication.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tyler Allen Oldham was arrested May 3 on two Dallas County warrants for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Terrence Devante Foster was arrested May 4 on charges of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a vehicle was reported May 3 in the 300 block of Miller Drive.
A possession of a controlled substance was reported May 3 in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue.