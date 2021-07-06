Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Ray Frank Berry was arrested July 2 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Jolie Gayle Kologinczak was arrested July 2 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and violation of probation/ possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Zachariah Edward Sudduth was arrested July 3 on charges of disorderly conduct and resist arrest search or transport.
Austin Justin Prunty was arrested July 3 on charges associated with a Caddo Parish warrant for possession of marijuana.
Jennifer Hackler Beard was arrested July 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams.
Gill Harper was arrested July 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams.
Whitney Paige Yowell was arrested July 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams.
Brandon Lee Lowe was arrested July 4 on charges of unsafe speed, ride not secured by seatbelt-driver, fail to report non-injury accident and fail to maintain financial responsibility.
Cassie Lynn Davis was arrested July 5 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Wayne Glass was arrested July 5 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle and resisting arrest search or transport.
Leon Richard Clark was arrested July 5 on charges associated with a Bell County warrant for assault causes bodily injury and unlawful restraint.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Cecil Oneal Owens, 43, was arrested July 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams, possession of marijuana, more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds in a drug free zone and tampering with physical evidence.
Charles Vershaun Woolen, 31, was arrested July 3 on charges of public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Anthony Dion Anderson, 47, was arrested July 3 on charges of public intoxication.
Terrikk Tyrel Roberts, 18, was arrested July 5 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Blake Mac Simmons, 20, was arrested July 5 on charges of violation of probation/burglary of a building.
Latoyia James, 29, was arrested July 6 on a HCSO warrant for assault causes bodily injury.
Incident reports from the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property, more than $750, less than $2,500, was reported July 2 in the 4400 block of Jeff Davis Street.
A theft of a firearm was reported July 2 in the 500 block of Nathan Street.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported July 3 in the 2200 block of East Houston Street.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported July 3 on East End Boulevard.
The recovery of abandoned property was reported July 3 in the 1600 block of Sedberry.
An assault family/housemember impeding breath/circulation was reported July 3 in the 500 block of Medill.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 3.
Drunkenness was reported July 3 in the 300 block of I-20 East.
A criminal trespass card was issued July 4.
A burglary of a habitation was reported July 4 in the 3400 block of Fitzgerald Street.
An assault against a housemember/family by impeding circulation was reported July 5 in the 2900 block of East Travis Street.
A theft under $100 was reported July 5 in the 2800 block of East Travis Street.
A criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported in the 2200 block of Calvert Drive.