504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Ray Frank Berry was arrested July 2 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.

Jolie Gayle Kologinczak was arrested July 2 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and violation of probation/ possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Zachariah Edward Sudduth was arrested July 3 on charges of disorderly conduct and resist arrest search or transport.

Austin Justin Prunty was arrested July 3 on charges associated with a Caddo Parish warrant for possession of marijuana.

Jennifer Hackler Beard was arrested July 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams.

Gill Harper was arrested July 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams.

Whitney Paige Yowell was arrested July 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams.

Brandon Lee Lowe was arrested July 4 on charges of unsafe speed, ride not secured by seatbelt-driver, fail to report non-injury accident and fail to maintain financial responsibility.

Cassie Lynn Davis was arrested July 5 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Wayne Glass was arrested July 5 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle and resisting arrest search or transport.

Leon Richard Clark was arrested July 5 on charges associated with a Bell County warrant for assault causes bodily injury and unlawful restraint.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Cecil Oneal Owens, 43, was arrested July 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams, possession of marijuana, more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds in a drug free zone and tampering with physical evidence.

Charles Vershaun Woolen, 31, was arrested July 3 on charges of public intoxication with three prior convictions.

Anthony Dion Anderson, 47, was arrested July 3 on charges of public intoxication.

Terrikk Tyrel Roberts, 18, was arrested July 5 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm.

Blake Mac Simmons, 20, was arrested July 5 on charges of violation of probation/burglary of a building.

Latoyia James, 29, was arrested July 6 on a HCSO warrant for assault causes bodily injury.

Incident reports from the Marshall Police Department

A theft of property, more than $750, less than $2,500, was reported July 2 in the 4400 block of Jeff Davis Street.

A theft of a firearm was reported July 2 in the 500 block of Nathan Street.

An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported July 3 in the 2200 block of East Houston Street.

An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported July 3 on East End Boulevard.

The recovery of abandoned property was reported July 3 in the 1600 block of Sedberry.

An assault family/housemember impeding breath/circulation was reported July 3 in the 500 block of Medill.

A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 3.

Drunkenness was reported July 3 in the 300 block of I-20 East.

A criminal trespass card was issued July 4.

A burglary of a habitation was reported July 4 in the 3400 block of Fitzgerald Street.

An assault against a housemember/family by impeding circulation was reported July 5 in the 2900 block of East Travis Street.

A theft under $100 was reported July 5 in the 2800 block of East Travis Street.

A criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported in the 2200 block of Calvert Drive.

