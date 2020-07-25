Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported July 23 in Longview when a riding mower was stolen.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported July 23 in Karnack when jewelry was stolen.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported July 23 in Marshall when a gun was stolen.
A burglary of a habitation was reported July 24 in Waskom when a miter saw was stolen.
No arrests were made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department in the past 24 hours.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault causes bodily injury of family member was reported July 23 in the 400 block of Greenwood Avenue.
An assault family/housemember impeding breath/circulation was reporter July 23 in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Halee Kristine Anderson, 26, of Marshall, was arrested July 23 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Robin Seanea Conley, 20, of Marshall was arrested July 23 on charges of theft of a firearm.
Daranesha Cortajia Selvy, 21, of Marshall, was arrested July 23 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 2 grams.
Quindarius Simpson, 24, of Marshall, was arrested on charges of driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension.
Toni Lynn Smith, 36, of Marshall, was arrested on two Marshall PD warrants for traffic related violations.