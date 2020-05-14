Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A criminal mischief was reported May 12 in Hallsville when windows were broken out of an RV.
A criminal mischief was reported May 12 in Hallsville when subject boat was scratched and damaged.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Daniel Wayne Smith was arrested May 12 for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams, displaying fictitious registration, parole violation and two Marion County warrants.
Jack Daniel Scott Smith was arrested May 12 for no drivers license.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair was reported May 12 in the 1400 block of Warren Drive.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported May 12 in the 2900 block of Bel Air Drive.
A criminal trespass card was issued May 12 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Dasha Dianne Perot, 42, of Marshall, was arrested May 12 on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair investigation.
Bessie Mae Alexander, 49, of Marshall was arrested May 12 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.