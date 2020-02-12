Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Shammenita Shadii was arrested Feb. 10 for assault causes bodily injury/revocation of probation.
Anthony Hollis was arrested Feb. 10 for driving while intoxicated first.
Satyadeed Naik was arrested Feb. 10 for driving while intoxicated.
Marco Antonio Burgos was arrested Feb. 10 for theft of a firearm/violation of probation.
Kristopher Thomas Butler was arrested Feb. 10 for driving while license invalid/failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Feb. 10 in Longview when a motorcycle was stolen.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Johnathon Edward Cherry, 45, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 10 for a Marshall warrant for driving while license invalid and expired vehicle registration.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported in Feb. 10 in the 1700 block of N. East End Boulevard.