Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Ronald Lee Rhodes was arrested July 6 on charges of criminal trespass and drug paraphernalia.
Caitlyn Annette Smith was arrested July 6 on charges associated with a Johnson County warrant for theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Lang Ray Stanley was arrested July 6 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
No incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department in the past 24 hours.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Dameon Lavele Trammell, 35, of Marshall, was arrested July 6 on two MPD warrants for traffic violations.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported July 6 in the 200 block of Durel Street.