Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Lakeshia Marie Houston, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged on two MPD warrants on Friday.
Conrad Everado Fernandez, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz on Friday.
Heath Justin Harp, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz on Friday.
Jamarcus Demon Sparks, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child on Friday.
Joe Albert Jordan, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged for theft of firearm on Saturday.
Jacorian Ramon Harris, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm on Saturday.
Romund Jermaine Hall, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged on three MPD warrants of arrest on Sunday.
Derrell Morris, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport and evading detention on Sunday.
Brittany Nichole Victery, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property greater than $100 on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief under $100 was reported on Van Zandt Ave on Friday.
Burglary of vehicle was reported on E Bowie St. on Saturday.
Dog bite was reported on S Washington Ave. on Saturday.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on E Houston St. on Saturday.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on E Bowie St. on Saturday.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on N East End Blvd. on Sunday.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported on S Washington Ave. on Sunday.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Randolph St. on Monday.