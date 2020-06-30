Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tamica Lashawn Carpenter was arrested June 27 on charges of a MPD warrant for driving while license invalid.
Theressa Lajoyce Jackson was arrested June 27 on charges of a HCSO warrant for theft by check.
Samuel Clinton Williams, 59, of Marshall, was arrested June 26 on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more IAT, driving while intoxicated with BAC more than .15, driving while intoxicated 2nd and interfer with public duties.
Kendrick Leon Turner, 28, of Marshall, was arrested June 27 on an MPD warrant for theft less than $100.
Christopher Charles Craver, 25, of Marshall, was arrested June 29, on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, display wrong LP, display wrong registration, first no valid DL, first no liability insurance and defective tail lights.
Brian Anthony Bass, 28, of Marshall, was arrested June 28 on a warrant for parole violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of vehicles was reported June 26 in the 2800 block of East Travis Street.
The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported June 26 in the 200 block of Fairview Street.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported June 26 in the 200 block of Murphey Street.
A theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000, was reported June 27 in the 1500 block of Evans Street.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750, was reported in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue.
A theft by mail, more than 10 addresses, was reported June 27 in the 2500 block of North Franklin Street.
A criminal trespass card was issued June 27 at Walmart.
An assault family violence/nonaggravated was reported June 27 in the 300 block of I20.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jessica Danielle Brimhall was arrested June 27 on charges of operating a vehicle with expired license plate and possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Coteal Sherdara Gonsoulin was arrested June 27 on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant.
William Charles Harper was arrested June 26 on contempt of court/disobedience of court.
Thyrone Jermaine Hicks was arrested June 26 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Marcos Antonio Jimenez was arrested June 26 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Mable Lajoyce King was arrested June 27 on charges of theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500.
David Albert Leonhardt was arrested June 26 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Jason Donald Matthys was arrested June 28 on a MPD warrant for speeding.
Clifford Wayne Merritt was arrested June 26 on charges of abandon endanger child criminal negligence.
Melinda Kay Nugent was arrested June 27 on a Rusk County warrant for theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500.
Tracey Taljouri Rosenthal was arrested June 26 on charges of criminal trespass.
Todd Matthew Townley was arrested June 28 on public intoxication, display expired license place and no DL.
Baylee Paige Youngblood was arrested June 27 on a Gregg County warrant for debit/credit card abuse.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
The burglary of a building was reported June 23 in Karnack when a storage building was broken into and two mowers were stolen.
A criminal mischief was reported June 25 in Longview when a vehicle was damaged.
An assault was reported June 26 in Longview when a woman was assaulted by a neighbor.
A theft was reported June 27 in Longview when a lawn mower was stolen.
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported June 27 in Waskom when a log loader was driven off from a logging job without consent.
A terroristic threat was reported June 29 in Longview when a threat was read over the phone.
An assault was reported June 28 in Marshall when a female was assaulted by several males at a party.
A criminal mischief was reported June 28 in Karnack when a vehicle was damaged.