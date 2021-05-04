Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Sharonnica Laval Smith, 48, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Joel Naveljar, 42, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Jalicia Monique Smith, 18, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for criminal trespass.
Williams Kennesha Lei, 26, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Edward Jerome Greer, 55, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana greater than two ounces.
Adarius Demond Henderson, 18, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for criminal mischief between $100 and $750, assault causing bodily injury to a family members, failure to identify a fugitive/intent to give false information, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a warrant issued by another agency.
Michael Jerome Patterson, 29, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and a terroristic threat of a family or household member, unlawful restraint and two traffic incidents or violations.
Nicholas Deandre Johnson, 20, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for two warrants issued by other agencies.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass was reported on Friday on Brassel Dr.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on East End Blvd N.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday (again) on East End Blvd N.
Possession of marijuana was reported on Friday on East End Blvd S.
Evading arrest or detention was reported on Saturday on S Washington Ave.
A traffic incident or violation was reported on Saturday on Fairview St.
Simplie Assault was reported on Saturday on MLK Blvd.
A dog bite was reported on Sunday on W Houston and Allen.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Rodney Wayne Calhoun was arrested on Thursday for false drug test falsification device, sexual assault of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Voyne Ray Cox II was arrested on Thursday for three Gregg County warrants.
Trinity Wayne Coleman was arrested on Friday for three warrants out of Upshur County.
Stephanie Ann Johnson was arrested on Saturday for driving while license invalid, expired drivers license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Marion Thomas Muncy was arrested on Friday for evading arrest or detention, possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify a fugitive/intent to give false information.
Marshell Wayne Muse was arrested on Saturday for public intoxication.
Jules Emmett Soule was arrested on Sunday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Anthony Dean Stonewalter was arrested on Sunday for disorderly conduct.