Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Melvin Carnell Blake was arrested April 7 for violation of a protective order bias/prejudice.
Alexis Geobani Majia-Perdomo was arrested April 7 for agg. assault with a deadly weapon.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A harassment charge was reported April 8 in Harleton when a woman was harassed by her ex.
The burglary of a building was reported April 4 in Marshall when two TVs were stolen.
A theft was reported April 8 in Harleton when a vehicle title was stolen.
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in Marshall when a truck was taken from outside residence without consent.
No incidents or arrests were reported in the past 24 hours for the Marshall Police Department.