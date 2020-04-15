Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
An assault family violence was reported April 9 in Harleton when a man was assaulted by an ex-wife.
An assault family violence was reported April 13 in Jefferson when roommates assaulted each other.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
No arrests were reported for the past 24 hours.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Charles W. Cummings, 45, of Marshall was arrested April 13 on charges for driving while intoxicated.
Dewayne Justice Jones, 47, of Marshall was arrested April 13 on charges for public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a vehicle was reported April 13 in the 400 block of North Washington.
An unlawful use of criminal instrument was reported April 13 in the 1600 block of Billups Street.
An assault family violence non-aggravated was reported April 13 in the 100 block of Donna Street.
A public intoxication with three or more prior convictions was reported April 13 in the Loop 390/Van Zandt.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported April 13 in the 700 block of South End Boulevard.
A driving while intoxicated was reported April 13 in the 800 block of South Washington Avenue.
An assault cause bodily injury of family member was reported April 14 in the 400 block of East Emory Street.