Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Demitrius Juane Jackson was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of driving with license invalid with previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram and expired vehicle registration.
Brittney Lashan Stoker was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Cody Ray Townson was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Robert L. Troquille was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of interfering with public duties.
Ferenando Albarran-Piedra was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of DWI with BAC more than .15.
David Lee George was arrested Aug. 12 on multiple MPD traffic related offenses.
Chase Allen Troquille was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, fail to present DL and improper turn.
Anthony Glen Wrolen was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of possession of drug parphernalia.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Michael Wayne Baird was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of driving while intoxicated, BAC more than .15.
Brandon Ty Blalock was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Jacoby Glenn Cockhren was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Jesse Dean Curtis was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle, no motorcycle endorsement, failed to signal turn, no insurance and no drivers license.
Justin Ray Perot was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Marcellaus Maurice Roberts as arrested Aug. 12 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Incidents reported by Marshall Police Department
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Aug. 12 in the 2600 block of S. East End Boulevard.
A robbery was reported Aug. 12 in the 1100 block of W. Grand Ave.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Aug. 12 in the 400 block of Hughes Drive.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Aug. 12 in the 2100 block of N. East End Blvd.
A possession of a controlled substance was reported Aug. 12 on Amalia/Bird.
Drunkenness was reported Aug. 13 in the 2600 Loop of 390 Hwy. W.