Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Charles Vashun Woolen, 31, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of drunkenness on Wednesday.
- Ivesha Sontrelle Stoker, 28, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200 on Wednesday.
- Terry Cordell Johnson, 56, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial restitution on Wednesday.
- Tanya Anderson Ross, 43, of Marshall was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Wednesday.
- Deonte Jacorb McKinney, 27, of Marshall was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for violation of probation/theft of cargo worth greater than or equal to $200,000 on Wednesday.
- Alejandro Enrigue Lawrence Perez, 19, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief greater than or equal to $50 but less than $500 on Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- None
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- William Clarence Craft, 29, of Springhill, Louisiana was arrested on a Webster Parish warrant for theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Wednesday.
- Victoria Michelle Craver, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams; unlawful carrying of a weapon; possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces; possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams; and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Wednesday.
- Jonathan Clayton Merwin, 24, of Longview was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday.
- Antwone Dewayne Richardson, 37, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of assault of a family/household member with previous conviction and a Marion County warrant for evading arrest/detention on Wednesday.
- Randell Wade Williams, 60, of Vidor was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None