Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft of property was reported May 28 in Longview when a cell phone was taken.
A theft of a firearm was reported May 28 in Waskom when a handgun was stolen from a vehicle.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
David Allen Gallimore was arrested May 28 for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions was reported May 28 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported May 28 in the 3000 block of Poplar Street.
Theft under $100 was reported May 28 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
An assault against a family/housemember impeding breath/circulation was reported May 28 in the 2000 block of South Garrett Street.
An assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported May 28 in the 700 block of Poplar Street.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Deon Demario Slone, 31, of Marshall was arrested May 28 on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and felony theft with two or more convictions.
Stephanie Kathleen Sellers, 29, of Marshall, was arrested May 28 on charges of criminal trespass and theft less than $100.
Janet Alexander Sellers, 58, of Marshall, was arrested May 28 on charges of criminal trespass and theft less than $100.
William Richard Rich, 41, of Marshall, was arrested on charges of assault- family violence enhanced to a Third Degree felony.