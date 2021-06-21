Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Evans Perry, 38, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for a traffic incident or violation.
Trimaine Marks Adkins, 44, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for assault family violence.
Kayla Dianne Aguilar, 34, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for a traffic incident or violation, and a warrant issued by another agency.
Francisco A Moreno-Fernandez, 50, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for driving while intoxicated.
Broderick Dewayne Sanders, 35, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for criminal trespass and drunkenness.
Keith Anthony Cartwright, 38, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
James Lewis Knox, 35, of Marshall was arrested on Monday for driving while intoxicated for the third or more times.
Larry James Groneberg, 59, of Marshall was arrested on Monday for traffic incidents or violations.
Christy Lashon Hill, 24, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for a warrant issues by another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Thursday on N East End Blvd.
Criminal trespass card issues on Thursday on Victory Dr.
Aggravated assault of a family, date, or household member with a weapon was reported on Friday on Park Place Dr.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday on S East End Blvd.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Friday on I-20 E.
Assault family violence was reported on Friday on S East End Blvd.
Assault was reported on Friday on S East End Blvd.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday on James Farmer St.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Saturday on S Grove St.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Saturday on Warren Dr.
Theft under 4100 was reported on Saturday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Drunkenness was reported on Friday on W Grand Ave.
Assault family violence was reported on Friday on S Garrett St.
Burglary of habitation was reported on Friday on S East End Blvd.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Saturday on S East End Blvd.
Aggravated assault of a family, household member or date with a weapon was reported on Sunday on Summit St.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported on Sunday on Fitgreald St.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported on Sunday on Arkansas St.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported on Sunday on Elsie St.
Criminal mischief between $150K to $300K was reported on Sunday on Stonecreek Dr.
Criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Sunday on Elm St.
Traffic incident or violation was reported on Monday on East End and Bell.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Monday on Summitt St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Zachary Roy Andrews was arrested on Sunday for possession of marijuana.
Terri Lynn Berg was arrested on Friday for false drug test falsification device.
Payton Dakota Campbell was arrested on Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Rex Chastain was arrested on Sunday for public intoxication.
Bobby Jr. Conner was arrested on Saturday for no drivers license.
Paul Dallas Gankofskie was arrested on Friday for criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
Brandon Darrell Mills was arrested on Friday for criminal nonsupport.
Lavonta Deshawn Moore was arrested on Friday for resisting arrest, search or transport and disorderly conduct.
Jose Ramirez-Vasques was arrested on Friday by the federal prisoner/ US Marshall Service.
Tony Earl Rodney was arrested on Friday for a Dallas County warrant.
Jessie James Washington III was arrested on Saturday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Cedric Demetric Williams was arrested on Friday for assault of a family household member impeding breath, driving while license invalid, operation of a vehicle with expired license, no drivers license and speeding.