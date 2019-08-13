Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jacob Dean Williams, 28, of Marshall was arrested on a probation warrant and a Harrison County warrant on Friday.
- Michael Darrett Davidson, 25, of Beckville was arrested on charges of display expired registration and possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Mia Montanay Williams, 18, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of theft of property between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Kristofer Newman Knoerzer, 30, of Marshall was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while intoxicated second offense on Saturday.
- Marcus Allen McDonald, 28, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
- Dalton John Thulen, 22, of Karnack was arrested on a charge of emergency detention on Sunday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of a motor vehicle, 300 block of West Rust Street, Friday
- Theft, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Recover stolen vehicle, 2400 block of South East End Boulevard, Friday
- Assault family violence, 1300 block of East Washington Place, Saturday
- Unauthorized use of vehicle, 1100 block of North Bolivar Street, Saturday
- Theft of property, 4000 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
- Burglary, 1800 block of Grafton Street, Saturday
- Burglary of a motor vehicle, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Burglary of vehicle, 800 block of Jasper Drive, Saturday
- Recover stolen property, 400 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Criminal trespass card issued, 600 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Accident involving serious bodily injury, intersection of University and South Allen, Saturday
- Driving while intoxicated second offense, intersection of North Bolivar and East Grand, Saturday
- Driving under influence, 2600 block of West Loop 390 North, Sunday
- Dog bite, intersection of MLK Boulevard and West Houston, Sunday
- Burglary, 500 block of West Crockett Street, Sunday
- Theft, 1600 block of East Travis Street, Sunday
Incidents reported to the Marshall Fire Department
- The following incidents were reported during the last 24-hour shift, the Marshall Fire Department reported Monday.
- 18 emergency medical calls
- 1 structure fire
- 2 fire alarms
- 2 engine assists
- 1 public service
- 1 MVC
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Timothy Shay Edlund, 34, of Longview was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Sunday.
- Tatyana Marquel Holmes, 22, of Garland was arrested on a Dallas County warrant on Sunday.
- Nathaniel Lynn Howard, 18, of Hallsville was arrested on three counts of theft of firearm on Sunday.
- Andre Jamar Jones, 23, of Longview was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle, evading arrest detention, resisting arrest search or transport, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
- Johnette Rocha, 25, of Henderson was arrested for revocation of probation/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Sonny Lynn Sipes, 45, of Longview was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Friday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Theft of firearm, Karnack, Friday: Handgun stolen from vehicle.
- Theft, Diana, Saturday: Generator stolen.
- Theft, Longview, Sunday: Wallet and contents stolen.