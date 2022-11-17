Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
- James Earl Warren Jr., 34, of Marshall was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault of a public servant, and a traffic incident or violation.
- Tyrek Stoker, 20, of Marshall was arrested on Tuesday and charged with assault family violence.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police department
- Theft under $100 was reported Tuesday on N East End Blvd.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported on Tuesday on Teddy St.
- Assault family violence was reported on Tuesday on Palato Dr.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Xavier La’Rom Cooks, 32, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- Antonio Chamony irving, 53, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance.
- Norman Shane Potter, 56, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.