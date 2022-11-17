Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • James Earl Warren Jr., 34, of Marshall was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault of a public servant, and a traffic incident or violation.
  • Tyrek Stoker, 20, of Marshall was arrested on Tuesday and charged with assault family violence.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police department

  • Theft under $100 was reported Tuesday on N East End Blvd.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported on Tuesday on Teddy St.
  • Assault family violence was reported on Tuesday on Palato Dr.

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Xavier La’Rom Cooks, 32, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
  • Antonio Chamony irving, 53, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance.
  • Norman Shane Potter, 56, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Recommended For You