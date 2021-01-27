Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Charles Vashun Woolen, 31, was arrested Jan. 26 on charges of drunkenness.
Namow Dawn Ellison, 46, was arrested Jan. 26 on charges of criminal trespass and a traffic incident/violation.
Terry Glenn Doyle, 61, was arrested Jan. 26 on charges of criminal trespass and traffic incident/violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A traffic incident/violation was reported Jan. 26 on North Alamo/Repose.
A traffic incident/violation was reported Jan. 26 on North East End Boulevard.
Drunkenness was reported Jan. 26 in the 1600 block of West Grand.