Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported Sept. 1 in Marshall when a pickup tailgate was stolen.
A theft of a firearm was reported Sept. 1 in Harleton when a firearm was stolen.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jessica Michelle Blackburn was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.
Tony Curtis Cole was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of no insurance and defective equipment.
Ella Rose Gentry was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of disorderly conduct language.
Mary Renea Vale was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Glenn Earl Johnson, 61, was arrested on charges of robbery, evading arrest detention with a vehicle and a MPD warrant on charges of theft of property.
Debera Marie Medford, 38, was arrested on charges of driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
Lorenza Cooper, 32, was arrested on charges of agg. sexual assault of a child.
David Lynn Witcher, 56, was arrested on charges of burglary of a building.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Sept. 1 in the 100 block of Stonecreek Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Sept. 1 in the 4200 block of Victory Drive.
A theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions was reported in the 100 block of I20 W. Hwy.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Sept. 1 in the 1600 block of MLK Boulevard.
A criminal trespass card was issued Sept. 1 in the 600 block of West Rusk Street.
A driving with license invalid with previous conviction was reported Sept. 1 on Kahn and Johnson Street.
An assault family violence/non aggravated was reported Sept. 1 in the 1200 block of Sedburry Street.