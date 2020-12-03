Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
Toby Lynn Brannan was arrested Dec. 1 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
Amanda Gail Gorman was arrested Dec. 1 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, MPD warrant for theft and possession of controlled substance penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
Kristy Marie Mosier was arrested Dec. 1 on charges associated with a parole violation.
James Harold Bradshaw was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of a disorderly conduct.
Deandra Monta Kelly was arrested Dec. 2 on charges associated with Caddo Parish warrants and evading arrest detest with vehicle and resist arrest search or transport.
Jason Clint McGuire was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of possession of a controlled in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
James Stanley Nicholas was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of indecency with a child sexual conduct.
Dewona Michelle Raybon was arrested Dec. 2 on violation of probation/Assault on a public servant.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
No arrests were made by MPD in the past 24 hours.
Incidents made by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a vehicles was reported Dec. 2 in the 700 block of Cross Street.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Dec. 2 in the 1600 block of MLK Boulevard.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported Dec. 2 in the 100 block of Buena Vista Drive.
A theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Dec. 2 in the 2200 block of Addiebelle Street.