Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Brian Keith Griffin was arrested July 17 on charges of DWI-second.
Blake Tyner Harris was arrested July 19 on two charges of obscenity.
Johnathan Kapphahn was arrested July 18 on charges of driving while license invalid.
Demontez Lamar McCowan was arrested July 18 on charges of reckless driving, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
Topher James Stout was arrested July 17 on charges of sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Johnathan Charles Wallace was arrested July 17 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
The burglary of a building was reported July 17 in Marshall when a storage building was broken into and a vehicle was stolen.
A credit card abuse was reported July 17 in Longview when a credit card was used without permission.
An ID theft occurred July 18 in Longview when an ID was used without permission.
A theft was reported July 18 in Longview when a side by side was stolen.
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported July 19 in Karnack when a vehicle was stolen.
The burglary of a building was reported July 19 in Diana when audio equipment was stolen.
An assault was reported July 19 in Longview when a man was assaulted by an acquaintance.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Lindy Gale Harold, 57, was arrested July 17 on charges of larceny theft and an MPD warrant.
Kellee Chanellee Grant, 38, was arrested July 19 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 16 in the 1800 block of South Washington Avenue.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported July 17 in the 1600 block of Alexander Street.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported July 19 in the 1600 block of Brown Street.
A theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported July 19 in the 2800 block of Victory Drive.