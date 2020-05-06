Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
An assault family violence was reported May 4 in Longview when a man was assaulted by his roommate.
A theft was reported May 5 in Hallsville when an employee theft occurred.
No arrests were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kenneth Dean Neville, 49, of Marshall was arrested on a parole warrant for burglary.
Jiveon Rena Gray, 24, of Marshall was arrested on charges of agg. assault with a deadly weapon.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An agg. assault against a date/family/housemember with a weapon occurred May 4 in the 700 block of Street.