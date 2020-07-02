Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Gary Lee Webb, 42, of Marshall was arrested July 1 on charges of resisting arrest search/transport and drunkenness.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported June 30 in the 500 block of West Meredith Street.
The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported June 30 in the 1500 block of West Grand Avenue.
A stolen vehicle was recovered June 30 in the 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
A theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported in the 2600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
A drunkenness was reported June 30 in the 1900 block of East Travis Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Wilbert Earl Johnson was arrested June 30 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Amanda Gayle Ledford was arrested June 30 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported June 29 in Longview when mail was taken from the mailbox.
An assault by threat was reported June 25 in Longview when a man was threatened by a coworker.
A burglary of a building was reported June 26 in Marshall when tools were stolen from a shop building.
A theft occurred June 30 in Marshall when a side by side was stolen.
A burglary of vehicle was reported June 30 in Marshall when a wallet was stolen.
A burglary of a building was reported June 30 in Marshall when a weed eater was stolen.