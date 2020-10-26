Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office
A deadly conduct charge was reported Oct. 22 in Hallsville when several shots were fired toward a residence after an altercation.
A criminal mischief was reported Oct. 24 in Harleton when mailboxes were damaged.
A criminal mischief was reported Oct. 24 in Harleton when more mailboxes were damaged.
A criminal mischief was reported Oct. 25 in Longview when a vehicle was vandalized.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Oct. 25 in Marshall when a wallet and cash was taken.
The burglary of a habitation was reported Oct. 25 in Marshall when firearms, ammo and powertools were taken.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
Ernest Gonzales Jr. was arrested Oct. 24 on charges of public intoxication.
Casandra Nichole Hollingshead was arrested Oct. 23 on charges of ROP/driving while intoxicated.
Kassi Wain Ingle was arrested Oct. 24 on charges of criminal mischief.
Demarcus Laquentin Lively was arrested Oct. 23 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while license invalid, failure to ID fugitive intent give false info, defective equipment, a Smith County warrant on theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000, theft of a firearm, two charges of violation of probation/theft of a firearm and violation of probation/assault of a public servant.
Leilani Gail McDonald was arrested Oct. 24 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Felipe Nunez-Negrete was arrested Oct. 24 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC, more than .15.
Jessica Le Rials was arrested Oct. 24 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 400 grams, two charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Dontae Trudell Turner was arrested Oct. 23 on charges of violation of probation/forgery of govt/national inst/money
Rashad Dijuan Williams was arrested Oct. 25 on charges of violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram was reported Oct. 23 in the 1300 block of Paula Street.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Oct. 23 at the Exxon Shop Max on Pinecrest Drive.
An agg. assault against a date/family/housemember with a weapon was reported Oct. 24 on Spring Street.
A simple assault was reported Oct. 24 in the 1300 block of Melanie Street.
A burglary of a vehicle with two previous convictions was reported Oct. 24 on Hwy. 43 N.
A theft under $100 was reported Oct. 24 at Walmart.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tom Curtis Johnson III, 38, was arrested Oct. 23 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and two charges of aggravated robbery.
Romund Jermain Hall, 37, was arrested Oct. 25 on charges of three MPD traffic related warrants.