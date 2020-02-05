Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Mark Stevens Brimhall, Jr. was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of driving with license invalid with previous conviction and without financial responsibility.
Ashlee Nicole Campbell was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Lambert Dean Clark was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of driving while intoxicated, blood alcohol level higher than .15.
Cecil David Gibson was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
David Ruiz-Galvan was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
The burglary of a building was reported Feb. 3 in Waskom when cooking equipment was stolen.
An assault was reported Feb. 3 in Marshall when a man was assaulted by another man.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jaliyah Layani Boyd, 19, of Longview was arrested Feb. 3 on charges associated with a warrant for assault and a warrant theft of property more than $100, less than $750 and a theft more than $750, less than $2,500.
Earnest Lee Cooks, 61, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 3 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Harlie Rachelle Hollis, 23, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of no drivers license and no liability insurance.
Bryce Carrell Gibson, 29, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of criminal trespass of a habitation.
Breona Dashun Wright, 33, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 3 on a Harrison County warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffery Allen Ramsey, 26, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 4 on charges associated with a Panola County warrant for harassment.
Robert Earl Hart, 39, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 4 on charges associated with a Harrison County warrant for theft of property.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of a firearm was reported Feb. 3 in the 4400 block of Rebel Lane.
A miscellaneous incident was reported Feb. 3 in the 700 block of East Crockett Street.
An assault was reported Feb. 3 in the 400 block of West Burleson Street.
A robbery was reported Feb. 3 in the 2200 block of West Grand Avenue.
A criminal trespass of a habitation was reported Feb. 4 in the 300 block of East I20 Hwy.