Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Mark Stevens Brimhall, Jr. was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of driving with license invalid with previous conviction and without financial responsibility.

Ashlee Nicole Campbell was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Lambert Dean Clark was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of driving while intoxicated, blood alcohol level higher than .15.

Cecil David Gibson was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.

David Ruiz-Galvan was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

The burglary of a building was reported Feb. 3 in Waskom when cooking equipment was stolen.

An assault was reported Feb. 3 in Marshall when a man was assaulted by another man.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Jaliyah Layani Boyd, 19, of Longview was arrested Feb. 3 on charges associated with a warrant for assault and a warrant theft of property more than $100, less than $750 and a theft more than $750, less than $2,500.

Earnest Lee Cooks, 61, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 3 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Harlie Rachelle Hollis, 23, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of no drivers license and no liability insurance.

Bryce Carrell Gibson, 29, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of criminal trespass of a habitation.

Breona Dashun Wright, 33, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 3 on a Harrison County warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffery Allen Ramsey, 26, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 4 on charges associated with a Panola County warrant for harassment.

Robert Earl Hart, 39, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 4 on charges associated with a Harrison County warrant for theft of property.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A theft of a firearm was reported Feb. 3 in the 4400 block of Rebel Lane.

A miscellaneous incident was reported Feb. 3 in the 700 block of East Crockett Street.

An assault was reported Feb. 3 in the 400 block of West Burleson Street.

A robbery was reported Feb. 3 in the 2200 block of West Grand Avenue.

A criminal trespass of a habitation was reported Feb. 4 in the 300 block of East I20 Hwy.