Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Wilbert Earl Sneed, 61, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Monday.
- Terrell Kevion Ow
- ens, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Monday.
- Erica Dorgan, 33, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
- Ronnie Keith Robinson, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Tuesday.
- Xavier Ramond Maze, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Monday.
- Charles Ray Mason, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to ID fugitive from justice refuse to give on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault causes bodily injury, 800 block of Elmore Street, Monday
- Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 2700 block of Norwood Street, Monday
- Failure to ID fugitive from justice, intersection of North Grove and West Grand, Monday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1900 block of Circl
- e Drive, Monday
- Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, intersection of James Farmer and Sanford, Monday
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Demicahl Waltrez McClellan, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.